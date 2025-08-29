Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted in public for the first time since their huge engagement announcement.

The Grammy-winning singer and the NFL star spent the night at the Nebraska-Cincinnati game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening (August 28), alongside Travis’ brother and Taylor soon-to-be brother-in-law Jason Kelce.

Both of the Kelce brothers played for the Cincinnati Bearcats during their college years, with Travis spending time on the field during warm-ups before heading to a suite, where he was joined by his new fiancée.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift take in a game at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis' brother Jason following their engagement announcement. | Getty Images

Taylor and Travis warmed hearts across the world when they announced their engagement Tuesday, August 26, two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got down on one knee. In a post on social media, which has since become one of the most liked ever on Instagram, Taylor said: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The Cruel Summer singer flashed her huge engagement ring during her visit to Arrowhead Stadium. Her publicist Tree Paine confirmed that the gorgeous ring was an old mine, brilliant-cut diamond from jeweller Kindred Lubeck. According to reports, Travis co-designed the ring with the jeweller.

Taylor Swift flashed her huge engagement ring, estimated to be worth around $550,000, during her first public appearance with new fiance Travis Kelce since their engagement announcement. | Getty Images

Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry told Brides magazine that he estimates Taylor Swift's engagement ring is worth $550,000.

Taylor and Travis were dating for around two years before confirming their engagement. Speculation has been rife for months over the couple taking the next big step, with Tuesday’s announcement causing major excitement amongst Swifties.

The record-breaking performer has been enjoying time off over the last few months following the conclusion of her huge Eras Tour last December. However, she has been hard at work in the background, after revealing that she has a brand new album coming this autumn.

Taylor and Travis looked cosy during their first public appearance since their engagement announcement. | Getty Images

The Life Of A Showgirl, Taylor’s 12th studio album, will be released on October 3. She announced the new record on the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Travis and brother Jason.

She revealed that she was secretly working on the new album while performing in Europe on her Eras Tour, saying: “I just love music. I would be playing shows three nights in a row, then I would have three days off. I would fly to Sweden. Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”