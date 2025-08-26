Taylor Swift is officially engaged to wed Travis Kelce, the singer has confirmed.

The Eras tour sensation, 35, is one of the biggest music artists on the world stage, having spent the past couple of years touring the globe.

In that time, she has also reacquired the rights to her own music, and her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce has flourished.

Now, Swift has taken to Instagram to confirm that the pair are engaged. A series of photos were posted of the couple, including a close-up of the singer’s huge diamond engagement ring.

According to the Page Six publication, the ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, with the singer posing in a Ralph Lauren dress in their engagement photoshoot.

In the caption, she said: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Whether a wedding date has been set or not is unknown at the time of publication, but it’s assumed the pair will have inevitably extravagant nuptials.

Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs as a tight end, is a three-time Super Bowl winner, claiming his most recent title in 2024. Swift was in the stands to celebrate her partner’s win.

Swift also posted a heart on her Instagram story with her song So High School playing in the background.

The pair have been dating since 2023.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s net worth

According to estimates, Swift and Kelce will make for one of the most financially strong power couples in the world.

Based on Forbes calculations, singer-songwriter Swift is the wealthiest female musician in the world, with a net worth of $1.6bn.

Meanwhile, with a high-paying salary at the Kansas City Chiefs and plenty of brand deals, Kelce has an estimated net worth of $90m, according to Spanish publication Marca.