Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce may have dropped a big hint about whether - and when - the pair may wed.

Kelce and Swift have been together since 2023 and the pair, both 35, have recently been at the centre of rumours they have got secretly engaged after Taylor last month appeared to hide her ring finger in snaps taken at a wrap party for her global Eras Tour.

Travis has now opened up about his idea of a perfect wedding on the ‘New Heights’ podcast he presents with his former NFL player brother Jason Kelce, 37.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Getty Images

He shared his views when a listener called in to complain about his fiancée wanting a fall wedding, which would interfere with football season.

Travis said he did not “know people who’ve gotten married in the fall”.

The Kansas City Chiefs player added: “All the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer. You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn’t playing anybody good maybe.

“I’ve seen weddings in f****** February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I’m not sure if the fall was a good wedding season.”

Travis added his podcast fan should settle the disagreement with his partner over the timing of their wedding.

He said they should “duke that out”, adding: “If you really do have a problem with that, maybe it’s in her best interest to not have it in the fall so that she knows you’re invested in the anniversary every time it comes around.”

A source recently told Page Six about Travis and Taylor’s relationship: “She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known. She knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling.”