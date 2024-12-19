Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Travis Kelce’s Kanas City Chief’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, recently shared never-before seen photographs from the megastar’s 35th birthday.

In the photographs, Taylor Swift is seen enjoying a cocktail. The Daily Mail has reported that “After closely examining the party shots, one Swiftie, who goes by @lizpwoods on Instagram, pointed out that the singer's left ring finger looked 'blurred.'

“This sparked a wild theory that Swift may have purposely 'edited out' an engagement ring as not to reveal news that Kelce had finally popped the question.”

This is not the first time that fans and the media have speculated that Taylor Swift is engaged. In 2022, it was thought that she had become engaged to her then boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn and a source told The Sun that “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love.

Why is everybody always obsessed with Taylor Swift getting engaged? Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

Taylor Swift may have become used to seeing engagement rumours over the years and of course she and Travis Kelce might be planning on getting married in the near future. However, it would seem that the whole world is obsessed with her getting engaged.

I am sure this has something to do with her recently turning 35, but I know that male celebrities do not have to contend with the same amount of engagement rumours she has had to deal with over the years. Who cares if she decides to marry Travis Kelce or not? It’s up to her if she decides to stay single for the rest of her life, and why shouldn’t she?

I am certainly no Swiftie, but I wholeheartedly admire Taylor Swift for her extraordinary success and am more interested in what she will achieve professionally next rather than if she intends to get married. I suggest others follow my lead.