After 152 shows and nearly 21 months Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has finally come to an end in Vancouver and Swifties are left sobbing on TikTok.

Swifties are unable to contain their emotions after idol Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has come to an end after nearly 21 months. After starting the tour in March 2023, the 34 global superstar’s last performance was in Vancouver, Canada.

Many fans were left asking the question, ‘What do I do now?’ and many were pinning their hopes that Taylor Swift would make a big announcement at the end of the tour, with many hoping that it would be a re-recorded version of Reputation. Unfortunately, for those fans expecting something BIG, they were left disappointed as Taylor simply gave a big hug to her team before walking away from the stage.

Just one month after the tour began in March 2023, big changes were not only happening in Taylor Swift’s professional life but in her personal life too as she split up with her long time boyfriend Joe Alwyn. As if that wasn’t huge enough, she then made the headlines again (when does Taylor not make the headlines?) when she started dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

How much money has Tayor Swift made from her Eras tour and what's next for her and Travis Kelce? Photo: John Medina/Getty Images | Getty Images

In July 2023, NFL star Travis Kelce revealed on one of the episodes of his New Heights podcast that he went to a Taylor Swift show and wrote his number on a friendship bracelet to give to her, but wasn’t able to. He said: “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Travis Kelce also said: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.” He went on to joke that “She doesn’t meet anybody—or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Rumours of a potential romance between the pair continued over the next few months and in September 2023, Taylor Swift was spotted cheering Travis Kelce on at a game. She is joined by close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for another game the following month and then the pair are seen holding hands following their SNL appearances.

In December 2023, when Taylor Swift is named their 2023 Person of the Year, she talks publicly about Travis for the first time and said: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.” Taylor and Travis enjoyed New Year’s together and they are reportedly spending Christmas together this year too.

How much did Taylor Swift make on her Eras tour?

According to The New York Times, “Swift’s tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets. That’s two billion and change — double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history and an extraordinary new benchmark for a white-hot international concert business.”

Taylor Swift is more than likely looking for a slower pace of life after her Eras tour and there is speculation that Travis Kelce could propose in the next few months.