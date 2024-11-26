Thanksgiving Day is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November and in 2024, it takes place on Thursday November 28.

Forget Christmas, well not literally. However, the holiday of the most importance in the USA is Thanksgiving, which this year falls on Thursday November 28.

According to History.com, “In 1621, the Plymouth colonists from England and the Native American Wampanoag people shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies.

“For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. It wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.”

The food that is traditionally eaten on Thanksgiving is Turkey (with stuffing of course), mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Celebrities in the States like to celebrate in style when it comes to Thanksgiving and many stars have their favourite recipes.

Taylor Swift

Megastar Taylor Swift is reported to be a fan of a Sweet Potato Casserole, served at Del Frisco’s Grille.

Thanksgiving 2024: From Taylor Swift to Kris Jenner, favourite celebrity holiday dishes. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

According to US Weekly, the recipe Makes 8-12 servings

And consists of the following ingredients.

For the casserole

- 4 pounds roasted sweet potatoes

- 1/2 cup granulated sugar

- 1 tsp kosher salt

- 2 tsp vanilla extract

- 4 eggs, whole beaten

- 1/2 pound butter, melted

- 1 cup pecan crumble (see below)

For the topping

- 1/3 cup oats

- 1/4 pound unsalted butter

- 1/4 pound brown sugar

- 1/2 cup roasted pecans

Instructions

1. Wash sweet potatoes to remove any dirt.

2. Wrap each sweet potato in aluminum foil tightly, and place all wrapped potatoes on a full-size sheet pan.

3. Bake in a convection oven for 90 minutes at 350 degrees, or until fully cooked.

4. When cooked, remove from the oven and transfer to the refrigerator to cool.

5. Remove skin from cooled sweet potatoes.

6. Place sweet potato, sugar, salt, vanilla, butter and eggs in a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. The texture of sweet potatoes should be slightly lumpy, not completely smooth.

7. To make the pecan topping, place the oats in the food processor and turn on for one minute. Place all remaining ingredients in the food processor and pulse everything five times until it’s all broken up. Spread mixture on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Crumble mixture on cookie sheet and place it back in the oven for another five minutes or until golden brown.

8. Fill the baking dish with sweet potato mixture and top with pecan crust.

9. Place the baking dish in a convection oven heated to 350 degrees for 12 to 13 minutes.

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian has shared some of her family’s favourite dishes for Thanksgiving on her website Poosh.

To recreate Kris Jenner’s Green Bean Casserole, the ingredients you need are six cans of organic French cut green beans, six cans of organic cream of mushroom soup and four cans of organic fried onions. To re-create the recipe, you need to preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. After opening and raining the water from the beans, place them in an oven-safe casserole dish. You then need to whisk cans of organic soup in a bowl and then layer them over green beans. Your next job is to top with organic fried onions and place in the onion for around thirty minutes until they are golden brown.