Taylor Swift may be about to celebrate her best birthday ever if the Travis Kelce rumours are true

Taylor Swift is due to finish her record breaking world tour just a few days before her 35th birthday. The singer has been touring since March 17 2023 and the last date will be in Canada on December 6. Its been a busy few years for Taylor Swift - so could this be the year boyfriend Travis Kelce proposes?

When is Taylor Swift's birthday?

Taylor Swift will be celebrating turning 35 on December 13 and according to reports Travis is planning a surprise party for his girlfriend with some even claiming he could propose (but surely it’s way too soon for that).

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday?

For her 34th birthday the singer celebrated with a star-studded party at Banzarbar, a cocktail bar in New York City. The guest list included Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Antoni Porowski. Sadly boyfriend Travis Kelce was unable to make it due to training.

The couple have been dating since the summer of 2023. As he missed her birthday celebrations last year this could be a great way to make up for it. Fans believe that the singer will take a long break following the end of the Eras tour and possibly look at starting a family with the Kansas Chiefs footballer.

The year before the Taylor - who was dating ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the time - spent her birthday in the studio. Taylor Swift shared a post on social media that read: “Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!! I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!”

Whilst Tay-Tay was in the studio recording with Jack Antonoff now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was filming a secret project with Emma Stone in New Orleans. It was just a few months before Tay and Joe officially split in April 2023.

The former couple were together for six years and were extremely private when it came to their relationship. During the time they dated they would rarely be photographed together and Taylor would often share images of her birthdays celebrations with her friends. In 2021 for her 32 birthday the singer spent her special day with bestie's the Haim sisters.

It seems Travis Kelce has got to go big or go home when it comes to Tay’s birthday. To celebrate with a surprise party plus possibly getting down on one knee it will definitely be Taylor’s best birthday ever and we can’t wait to see all the snaps.

