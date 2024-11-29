Swifties in the States can barely contain themselves this Black Friday as Taylor Swift’s book is now available at Target.

In October, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share the news about her new Eras Tour book. Taylor Swift said: “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th. 🤍”

When is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour book available in the UK? Photo: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images | Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

For those of you who are lucky enough to be living or visiting the States, The Eras Tour Book and The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology on Vinyl and CD will be available at all Target stores on Black Friday. According to Target, “The hardcover book features over 500 images from the record-breaking tour, including never-before-seen performance photos from every era, as well as exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches used throughout the tour. It also includes personal reflections written by Taylor”

As if that wasn’t enough, fans of Taylor Swift’s costumes will be able to see how the designs progress from the initial designer sketches to the final costumes you see on stage. Swifties will also be able to get hold of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD. It has 35 tracks, including four acoustic bonus songs and the album includes a never-before-seen photograph of Taylor Swift.

When will Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour book be available in the UK?

When Taylor Swift posted her Instagram announcement on October 15, she said: “International info coming soon!” It will be available to buy internationally on December 7th at 1pm GMT on Taylor’s webiste.