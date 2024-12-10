Taylor Swift dished out $197m in bonuses to people working on the Eras tour, it has been reported.

The eye-watering windfall amounts - about £154m - were reportedly dished out to everyone working on the tour, including truck drivers, riggers, wardrobe artists and caterers as well as dancers and musicians.

The tour itself raked in more than $2bn - £1.6bn - and has circled the globe for the last two years. It started in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. The last of the 149 shows in 51 cities was in Vancouver on Sunday. The New York Times has said it was been told by Swift’s management than 10m people attended the tour.

On Sunday, People reported that during her opening Lover set, Swift acknowledged her global audience, saying: "We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life.”

During the tour, the album The Tortured Poets Department was released and has seen the 14-time Grammy winner nominated for six more golden gramophones at the 2025 awards, including for album of the year.