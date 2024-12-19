The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has reacted to negative comments after images of her in a bikini were shared across the internet.

Actress Sydney Sweeney has taken to Instagram to share the body shaming comments she has received after photographs of her in a bikini have flooded the internet. Rather than commenting on the comments directly, she has simply shared screenshots of negative comments along with a video montage of her working out at the gym.

The negative comments that Sydney Sweney took screenshots of include someone saying: “She preggo?” and calling her “frumpy” and that she “needs to lose a few pounds.” Following her screenshots, actress Rachel Brosnahan praised her by simply sharing fire emojis.

Sydney Sweeney’s latest post on Instagram shares photos of herself looking absolutely incredible in jeans, white sneakers and a Miu Miu cardigan.

Actress Sydney Sweeney is not the only star who has hit back at body shamers online. In Taylor Swift's Miss Americana documentary, megastar Taylor Swift shares a clip of comedian Nikki Glaser saying: “She’s too skinny; it bothers me… all of her model friends, and it’s just like, come on!”

Sydney Sweeney bikini photos: Actress hits out at body shamers. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Nikki Glaser, who calls herself a Taylor Swift, was horrified that her comments were shared in the documentary and took to Instagram to publicly apologise. She said: “Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.”

Nikki Glaser revealed that the clip was taken from five years ago and went on to say that “If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.” The comedian also added that she’d “love to be her friend someday.”

Actress Selena Gomez decided to speak out against body shamers after users shared photos from the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles. Selena’s so-called fans were implying that she was hiding her body in some way and she responded by saying: “This makes me sick… 'I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.'

British born actress Florence Pugh has also addressed what it’s like to be a young woman in Hollywood and told The Sunday Times that "It is really exhausting for a young woman to just be in this industry.” She also said: I remember watching this industry and feeling that I wasn't represented. I remember godawful headlines about how Keira Knightley isn't thin any more, or watching women getting torn apart despite being talented and beautiful."