Swifties could barely contain themselves when Taylor Swift started a new countdown clock that led to a 2pm ET announcement.

Swifties were ready for a huge announcement today when Taylor Swift started a countdown clock that led to a 2pm ET announcement. Fans were speculating that she might be announcing the first single from The Life of a Showgirl, it was also thought over the weekend that she might be hinting at a 2026 Superbowl half time performance.

One fan took to X a day ago and wrote: “I’ve seen too many Easter eggs to deny it. Taylor Swift is halftime performer at this year’s Super Bowl.” Taylor Swift recently revealed the cover, art, tracklist and release date for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. In the preview clip, the megastar Taylor Swift was seen announcing TS12, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’

Taylor Swift Shiny Bug: Why are Reddit fans disappointed with the singer's announcement, what have they said? Photo: taylorswift/Instgram | taylorswift/Instagram

As expected when the announcement was made regarding her new album, fans went wild and one said: “In line as we speak and I need to hear this album asap I already love it,” whilst another said: “TS12 dropping the name The Life of a Showgirl at 12:12 on the 12th? Taylor knows how to make a moment legendary before the music even drops.”

However, it would seem that some Reddit fans are a little disappointed when it comes to Taylor Swifft’s latest announcement. At 2pm ET, it was revealed that Taylor Swift was not announcing her first single from her album, but was sharing a special The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection, which is available for only 48 hours.

One Reddit fan wrote: “What a waste of time. Girl, stop these. It’s not building hype it’s building annoyance,” whilst another said: “I could not possibly care any less about vinyl variants. That was dumb.”

It would seem some fans were quite annoyed and one wrote: “this honestly pissed me off. like…. a count down? Really? ty sooooooo much for the honor of another opportunity to give you money. like that’s what it feels like. like she thinks we should be soooooo excited just to pay her. idk it started to get annoying with TTPD and now it’s leaving a really nasty taste in my mouth.”

In response to this comment another fan wrote: “Yep. Literally merch in order for her to make more money. Love Taylor sm but this is obnoxious as f**k.”