In a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced the news that Swifties have been eagerly anticipating, they are engaged. Although as yet there is no wedding date set, it would seem the whole world can’t wait to find out more about their big day.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Instagram caption read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce even made sure they wore matching Ralph Lauren outfits but of course all focus was on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.

Page Six reported that “Her old mine brilliant-cut sparkler was co-designed by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine and Kelce himself, Page Six Style can exclusively confirm.”

Travis Kelce’s dad and Taylor Swift’s soon-to-be father-in-law Ed spoke to News 5 Cleveland and said: “It was kind of funny, about a week ago I asked Travis: ‘When are you going to announce the engagement?’ He said: ‘Whenever Taylor says so.'

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago.

"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

According to Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry, he told Brides that “The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting."

From left to right: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Mariah Carey's engagement ring and Beyoncé's engagement ring Swifties are going crazy over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. Pictured in the middle is Mariah Carey in 2016 and her engagement ring to now ex -fiancé James Packer. Beyoncé pictured with her engagement ring in 2011

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry told Brides magazine that he estimates Taylor Swift's engagement ring is worth $550,000

L-R) Director Lee Daniels, Mariah Carey, and James Packer attend the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 14, 2016 in New York City Mariah Carey was engaged to James Packer in 2016, her engagement ring was a 35-carat, emerald-cut diamond and according to reports, she sold the ring, believed to be worth $10 million for $2.1 million two years later

US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022 Although their marriage didn't last, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez kept her engagement ring from Ben Affleck that is believed to have cost $5.6 million