MegastarTaylor Swift has just announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Although Taylor Swift has only just announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, the post has already been liked by 27 million people (and they include the Prince and Princess of Wales). In November 2024, Prince William was spotted wearing a ‘Swiftie’ bracelet that was made by Princess Charlotte when they went to a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley, as part of her Eras tour.

It is not only royalty who have been reacting to the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, but celebrities too. The caption for the couple’s engagement read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have just announced their engagement. Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram | Taylor Swift/Instagram

Travis Kelce’s teammate, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to his Instagram stories to react to the news and posted red heart emojis and his wife Brittany also shared her reaction on her stories. She wrote: “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two”

For their engagement photos, Taylor Swift wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Silk-Blend Dress, £385, which is remarkably (at the time of writing) still in stock in sizes large and extra large. Taylor Swift also wore a Cartier Santos Demoiselle Gold Diamond watch that had also been spotted when she appeared on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift also wore her new engagement ring that was reportedly designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine in New York City. Taylor Swift also wore Isola Sandals by Louis Vuitton.

Travis Kelce made sure he coordinated with Taylor Swift and also wore a Ralph Lauren cable-knit cotton polo shirt.

Why is everyone talking about Taylor Swift being pregnant?

This is not the first time everyone is talking about Taylor Swift being pregnant and it certainly won’t be the last. Earlier this summer, Taylor Swift fans were convinced the megastar was pregnant but it was all down to an optical illusion. She stepped out in New York in a black mini dress and at the time, one fan took to X and said: “Taylor appears pregnant in New York.”

However, the Daily Mail reported that “However, upon closer inspection, it was clear that Swift's black mini-dress had blended into a black car in the background, which made it look like she had a large baby bump.”

Now that Taylor Swift is engaged, it would seem the pregnancy rumours have once again gone into overdrive. One fan took to X and said: “Is Taylor Swift pregnant?” whilst another said: “Taylor Swift must be pregnant.”

Someone else commented on X and said: “The moment Taylor Swift gets pregnant we’ll witness a baby boom that will dwarf even post-World War 2.”