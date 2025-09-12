Selena Gomez and her closest friends travelled to Cabo in Mexico at the end of August for her bachelorette party.

Only Murders in the Building actress and Rare Beauty mogul Selena Gomez is about to be married to Benny Blanco and at the end of August she celebrated her bachelorette party with close girlfriends in Mexico. In December, Selena Gomez announced her engagement to songwriter Benny Blanco.

She took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her engagement ring, the caption read: “forever begins now". Benny Blanco said: "Hey wait... that's my wife," and Taylor Swift said: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

On October 4, 2023, Benny Blanco supported Selena Gomez by attending Rare Beauty’s first Rare Impact Fund Benefit. In December 2023, a source confirmed their relationship status to Entertainment Tonight.

A source told ET that "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

Seven weeks ago, Benny Blanco posted a photograph of the couple together, with Selena Gomez sleeping on the sofa and the caption read: “our life is a dream… so i’m never waking u up… happy birthday my love.”

In response, one fan wrote: “I always see comments saying “He’s so lucky”. People always say this about my husband too. It makes me sad when people say this because the truth is she’s pretty lucky too. Just like me. ❤️”

When Selena Gomez appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ she gave an update on her wedding plans and said: “It's wonderful," she said. "I'm very lucky. It's going well. I'm so excited."

Seelna appeared on the show with Martin Short and Steve Martin, her co-stars on Only Murders in the Building, and jokingly said: "Marty's the ringbearer.”

Did Taylor Swift attend Selena Gomez’s bachelorette party?

Taylor Swift was not amongst the guests who flew to Cabo in Mexico for Selena Gomez’s bachelorette party. It was reported that Taylor Swift did not attend because she wanted the focus to be on her good friend Selena, however, it is thought that she will attend her wedding and could be one of her bridesmaids.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to attend Selena Gomez’s wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may appear to be unlikely guests at Selena Gomez’s wedding, but the nuptials are set to take place in Montecito where the couple live. However, it is not thought that the couple are friends with Selena Gomez, so they are not expected to be on the guest list.

When is Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding?

It is set to take place over two days in September, so it could be any day now.

According to Forbes, Selena Gomez is worth $700M and Benny Blanco is worth, Celebrity Net Worth estimated Benny Blanco was worth $50 million in 2024. Selena Gomez is 33 and Benny Blanco is 37.