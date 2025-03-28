Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yolanda Saldívar, who murdered singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, has been denied early parole.

In 1995, Yolanda Saldívar was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, with the possibility of parole after 30 years, which arrived this year. However, this week, Yolanda Saldívar was denied early release from prison in Texas.

In response to Yolanda Saldívar being denied parole, the family of Selena Quintanilla Perez, has released a statement on Instagram which reads: “Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar.

“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.

“Selena’s legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration. She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit.

“As her family and loved ones, we remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves.

As Selena Quintanilla Perez’s killer is denied parole, who was the singer, is Selena Gomez named after her? Fans hols a photo of Selena during the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“We thank Selena’s fans for their unwavering support throughout the years. Your love has been a source of strength and healing. We will continue to celebrate Selena’s life - not the tragedy that took her from us — and we ask that all who cherish her do the same.”

Who is Yolanda Saldívar and how did she murder Selena ?

Yolanda Saldívar was the founder and manager of the Tejano singer's fan club and managed Selena's clothing boutiques. Selena Quintanilla Perez was only 23-years-old when she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar.

Yolanda had been confronted by Selena’s family for allegedly embezzling from her clothing line and the fan club. According to reports, after she was fired by the family, she went to where Selena was at a hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas. The BBC reported that “Saldívar reportedly went to the hotel after she was fired by the singer's family over the allegations.She went to Selena's motel room to reportedly pick up business records she needed to file taxes, according to the Associated Press.When Selena ran from the room, Saldívar shot the singer in the back.”

Who was Selena Quintanilla?

Selena Quintanilla was known as the ‘Queen of Tejano Music’ and her albums included Amore Prohibido and Live! In 1994, she won the Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album and after she was murdered in 1995, her Dreaming of You album was released and topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Was there a movie based on the life of Selena Quintanilla?

Yes, there was a movie ‘Selena’ based on the life of Selena Quintanilla and Selena was played by Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez previously said that "This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her.” She also said: "I'll never forget this time in my life and it's an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie.

Selena Gomez is named after Selena Quintanilla. US actress Selena Gomez attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Can you still watch the movie Selena?

It is possible to buy Selena on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, YouTube as download or alternatively rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Microsoft Store andYouTube online.

Is Selena Gomez named after Selena Quintanilla?

Yes Selena Gomez is named after Selena Quintanilla. In a phone interview, Selena Gomez told Sacramento’s NOW 100.5 that “My dad and mom were huge fans. My name was going to be Priscilla, but my cousin actually took the name when she was born six months before me. They actually loved [Selena’s] music, so they just named me after her."