Taylor Swift is set to attend Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would appear that Selena Gomez is about to become a bride as according to reports, she and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot this weekend, and more specifically on Saturday September 27. When Selena Gomez recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, she joked that “Marty’s the ring bearer.”

Selena Gomez was also asked about how her wedding planning was going, and she said: “It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky. It’s going well. I’m so excited.” When Benny Blanco was interviewed by Elle magazine, he was asked about what his go to impressive dinner is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benny Blanco said: “I’m very attentive. I know what my crowd wants. I know the hits with Selena, so I’m going to cook her exactly what she wants. She’s not gonna want, like, sea urchin. She’s a steak dinner type of girl. She wants mashed potatoes, some creamed spinach.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding: Is she unable to get pregnant due to health issues, what are they? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“I have a whole menu of things she likes, so whenever she’s hungry, I have them in my back pocket. I prep a lot of stuff and freeze it. She loves coconut shrimp, so I’ll prep a bunch of them, and then I just drop them in the deep fryer when she wants them. I make personal chicken pot pies for her, in little ramekins.”

When it comes to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding, it would seem that Taylor Swift is able to attend, but will have to be there alone as Travis Kelce is believed to have NFL commitments. Following Selena Gomez sharing the news that she was engaged on Instagram, Taylor Swift wrote:: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

Is Selena Gomez unable to get pregnant?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez spoke about her health, she was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. According to the NHS, “Lupus (systemic lupus erythematosus) is a long-term condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness. There's no cure, but symptoms can improve if treatment starts early.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus.

Selena Gomez revealed to Vanity Fair that “I haven’t ever said this,” and added “but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

When was Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar?

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar in 2020. According to the NHS, “Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition where you have extreme mood changes. Medicines and talking therapy can help manage it.”