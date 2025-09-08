Prince Harry is currently back in the UK for a four-day visit.

After arriving in the UK on the third anniversary of the death of the late Queen, Prince Harry privately paid his respects to her and laid a wreath in her memory. Meanwhile, his older brother Prince William was joined by his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in Sunningdale, Berkshire.

In recent days, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has had three public engagements. She visited the National History Museum along with Prince William last week, was photographed watching the Red Roses beat Australia in their women;s World Cup match in Brighton at the weekend, and today (September 8) is in Berkshire, once again with her husband.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is set to attend the WellChild Awards in London today on September 8 and is due to travel to Nottingham tomorrow, Tuesday September 9. It is not yet known if and when he might see his father King Charles, but at this stage if a meeting does take place, it is highly unlikely that Prince William will be present.

However, he did say in an interview with the BBC that “I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff … Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive lots of things. But I would love a reconciliation with my family.”

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever return to the UK, when did Archie and Lilibet last visit? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Prince Harry travelled to the UK without his wife Meghan and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex was last in the UK in 2022 when she attended the funeral of the last Queen.

After Prince Harry lost his appeal against the level of security he and his family are entitled to in the UK, he told the BBC that "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

However, he did also add that "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.”

When were Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet last in the UK?

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were last in the UK for the platinum jubilee celebrations for the late Queen in June 2022. The trip coincided with Princess Lilibet turning one.

In honour of Princess Lilibet’s first birthday, the X account for the Royal family, tweeted, “ Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!” and used a balloon emoji.

Will Prince Harry and his family ever return to the UK?

According to The Times, “A friend says: “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”