The family of a teen drama actress are trying to find the star who has been missing for two weeks.

Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks went missing in Los Angeles two weeks ago, and her family haven’t seen her or heard from her since. They are also claiming her husband won't cooperate with police.

36-year-old Banks appeared on the third series of the hit teen TV show as Sawyer Bennett, a friend of Taylor Momsen’s Jenny Humphrey, back in 2009 when she was in her early 20s.

Members of Banks' family, including her mum, Judy Singh, and cousin Danielle-Tori Singh, have travelled to Los Angeles to help with the search for her. It's reported that they became worried about her welfare when she had not contacted them for a number of days.

Cousin Danielle told ABC7 News: "Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mum. . . That girl is more like a big sister to me."

She went on to say that she has been putting flyers up in the actress' neighbourhood in the hopes it will help find her. However, she claimed the star's husband, who hasn’t been named, has been taking them down. She told the publication: "He's not willing to help LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department). He's not wiling to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars."

Gossip Girl actress Chanel Banks, has been missing since late October 2024. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Banks, who married her husband in November 2023, is said to have stepped away from her acting career recently to focus on her writing, according to her cousin. Danielle also told ABC7 News that she believes in her gut that "something is not right". "We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing,” she said.

Danielle also told another local news outlet, KTLA 5, that she last received a text from her cousin on Wednesday October 30 and last saw her on a FaceTime call on Sunday October 27. She vowed: "I'm not going to leave California until I find my cousin."

She also addressed Banks directly, in case she was able to read the news report: "We love you so much. We just want to know you're okay and that you're safe and that nobody did anything to you,” she said.

Mum Judy aslo spoke to the publication and asked fans to pray for her daughter, saying the family don't know what is going on or what has happened to her.

Local police confirmed to the publication that they are assisting with the case. They said a number of welfare checks had been carried out this month at Banks’ home, but she wasn't there on any of the four occasions they visited.

Her family say they have entered the home and found many of her possessions are still there, as well as her dog. But, they have been unable to find her phone or her laptop.

As well as appearing on Gossip Girl, Banks also starred on hit crime series Blue Bloods and in the film, Twelve.

Danielle has also set up a GoFundMe page called Find Chanel Banks as part of the efforts to locate her missing cousin. On the page, she wrote: "She [Banks] would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mum or myself.”

She also cast further doubt on her husband. “We noticed on November 10 that her husband has a busted lip and marks and scratches on his neck and arms. Police were called on November 10 and they took pictures of his injuries, which he did not have two days ago when police did the last welfare check.

“We asked him where is Chanel, and all he continues to say is 'she does not want to be found, she will reach out when she’s ready'. He claims he does not know where she is, he says he hasn’t seen or heard from her since November 7, but never called police to say she’s gone."

She went on to explain the reason behind the GoFundMe page: "I’m creating this go fund me because we need to hire a private investigator. LAPD have told us because there’s no signs of foul play, and her husband has not committed any crime by with-holding information, there’s nothing they can do until they have evidence or probable cause to arrest him.

"We also need money for hotels, food, rental car and gas. We are not from Los Angeles. I flew in from Toronto, Canada and her mom flew here from New York. Chanel has no family or friends here and would NEVER go somewhere without telling her mum. Please help us find my cousin."