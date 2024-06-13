The Apprentice: former winner James White's company goes into liquidation with huge debt bill of '£200,000'
A former winner of Lord Alan Sugar’s The Apprentice has had his company go into liquidation. James White won a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar during season 13 in 2017, but his business Right Time Recruitment now has six figure debts.
White has appointed a voluntary liquidator, according to The Sun, with an outline of his company’s finances listed on Companies House. Lord Sugar pulled out of the business in 2020, leaving White as the sole owner.
The company’s Statement of Affairs have stated it expects a “total deficiency” of £199,763.71, this includes £10,901.19 owed to HMRC and £52,513.47 to Lloyd's bank.
Companies House issued a compulsory strike-off on May 28 for the company, which specialises in IT recruitment and consultancy and once had offices in London, Birmingham and Chicago.
White won The Apprentice in 2017 alongside Sarah Lynn. The joint winners both received investment from Lord Sugar, with Lynn opening a confectionary business called Sweets in the City, which offers personalised sweet gifts.
What happened between James White and Jade English?
Following winning The Apprentice it was revealed that White allegedly had an affair with fellow The Apprentice contestant Jade English. Writing on her blog at the time, the former PR professional said they had become “extremely close”, despite the fact she was in a relationship and White was already engaged to someone else at the time.
She wrote: “As the weeks progressed, the different friendship groups became clearer and it was apparent that James and I had a lot in common. We were both competitive, into our fitness and I think we just had a genuine connection and felt that we could rely on each other in the house.”
She continued: "We used to go outside and play bat and ball and stay up talking about how the world has no limits. It was inspiring to be around someone else who had as much ambition and vision in life as I do."
Adding: “After every task, we would return to the house and sit and chat about life, the Universe and everything. It’s amazing how raw and stripped back from everything you become when you’re away from everyday life."
