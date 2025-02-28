The Chase star Mark Labbett, enjoyed a ‘business-related’ lunch with BBC sports presenter Emma Louise Jones, sparking intrigue among fans.

The meeting comes nine months after the 59-year-old’s split from Hayley Palmer.

Mark, known as The Beast on the ITV quiz show, shared a lighthearted post from their lunch on his Instagram Story. The pair jokingly mouthed along to an audio clip of Mark boasting about his exclusive Toby Carvery Gold Card. Emma, 35, who has worked with Sky Sports and Channel 5 News, captioned the post “Showbiz lunch.”

The meet-up took place at a Toby Carvery, the same chain where Mark and Emma had their first meeting. Mark’s Gold Card, available by invitation only, grants holders complimentary meals at the popular roast dinner chain. He has previously mentioned using it to impress his former girlfriend, Hayley Palmer.

In May 2024, The Sun reported that Mark ended his year-long relationship with Hayley during a brief phone call. Days after celebrating their first anniversary, Hayley announced their breakup on Instagram, writing: “It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways.” She later admitted she felt “completely crushed” by the abrupt split.

Mark, however, expressed relief at being single again, stating: “I’m just quite content being on my own. Facts are easy. Numbers are easy. People are complicated. I could sum me up as the kind of guy who could tell you the capital of Estonia is Tallinn but would have no idea why that pretty girl is giving me a funny half-smile. That’s why I never played poker seriously, because I realised I can’t read people.”

Hayley responded to his remarks on social media, calling them ‘heartless.’ She shared in December: “I think it’s a shame that someone could say something so heartless over a relationship that lasted over a year. I have moved on and working to be the best version of myself. I think what is actually serious is Mental Health and we should all be working together towards a caring Christmas. X.”

Before dating Hayley, Mark was married to Katie, with whom he shares a son. Their marriage ended in 2020 after seven years, with their 27-year age gap and challenges during lockdown cited as factors. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent and recently reunited for a trip to Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.