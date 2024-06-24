Lisa-Marie Zbozen, the estranged wife of The Repair Shop star Jay Blades. Photo by Instagram/thewkoutofficial. | Instagram/thewkoutofficial

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades' estranged wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen has reportedly said that she wants a fast divorce because she will never reunite with the TV star.

Zbozen, aged 43, is said to have entered in to discussions with solicitors about formally ending her marriage, and has allegedly told her friends that she wants it to come to an official end as quickly as possible. It's also believed that she has found a new home on her own and is focusing on her fitness business.

Speaking to The Sun about the split, a source said: "Lisa wants a divorce — and wants it to happen quickly. She is ready to move on with her life and has decided there is no way back. She has had loads of support from family and friends — including her fitness community." They added: "Lisa has spoken to lawyers and wants them to sort out everything as soon as they can. She isn’t flush with money, so wants it all done so she can focus on her business."

Zbozen announced she ended her marriage to Blades in a shock Instagram post in May. Zbozen’s revelation came on Thursday May 2, and just two days after Blades made his own heartbreaking announcement on Instagram. On Monday April 30, he told his fans that he was taking a break from social media after attending the funeral of his uncle, who was murdered.

Posting an image of the now former couple of their wedding day, which was in November 2022, Zbozen said she had only split from Blades, aged 54, days before her announcement and explained that her emotions were still ‘raw’. She wrote: “I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw. I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.” She went on to say that “This is the first post I’ve made outloud, and it feels like I’m numb. I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real.

“I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don’t know what else to say. “The world got the best parts of my husband, & over time, I got a whole lot of everything else. No matter how bad it got I still apologised & still tried to fix it, because I loved my husband, very much. All my love, A very broken, Lisa - Marie x.”

Zbozen is a personal trainer and runs on-demand fitness app The Wkout. She is known for posting tough, high-intensity workouts on Instagram almost every day which show her lifting kettlebells, lunging and squatting. Zbozen and Blades married in Barbados in November 2022 in front of family and friends, and they also shared their wedding with Hello! Magazine.

'The Repair Shop' star Jay Blades with his now estranged wife Lisa Zbozen on their wedding day in November 2022. She announced their split on Instagram in May 2024. Photo by Instagram/thewkoutofficial. | Instagram/thewkoutofficial

Blades has only recently returned to social media himself, after telling his fans he was taking a break in late April when he announced the death of his uncle. Addressing his uncle’s murder at the time, he said: “I feel a little bit messed up. So what I'm intending on doing is this. . I'm coming off social media for a bit, and I'll be back in a bit. Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out.”

Blades returned to his Instagram page to post a tribute to his grandmother and other relatives on Windrush Day on Saturday ()June 22). He wrote: “I’ve taken a pause from social media and I’ve decided to come back on this day. Today is a celebration of the Windrush Generation as my Grandmother and my Great Aunt took that journey from Barbados to England. I don’t know if they understood the impact that they would have, in helping to rebuild the nation after the Second World War. I wanted to pay homage to all of the Windrush Generation, and say a very BIG thank you.”