Janne Puhakka, 29, Finland’s first openly gay ice hockey player, also appeared in his country’s version of The Traitors.

Norwegian veterinarian Rolf Nordmo, 66, has been formally charged with the murder of his partner Janne Puhakka, 29, who was found dead in the home they shared together in Henttaa, a district of Espoo, a city in Finland. on October 13 last year. Rolf Nordmo is suspected of shooting Janne Puhakka dead.

According to the publication YLE, “The prosecutor has demanded that Nordmo serve a life sentence for the crime, which typically means less than 15 years behind bars in Finland.

“The trial is to begin at Western Uusimaa District Court in Espoo on 13 March.

“According to the prosecutor the crime is suspected to have taken place over a period of several days — between 29 September and 13 October, 2024.

People magazine reported at the time about a statement released by the Police of Finland after Janne Puhakka’s death and wrote: “the statement said that “police have now questioned the man suspected of committing a homicide in Espoo's Henttaa on October 13th” and alleged that “the suspect has told that he shot the victim with a shotgun and caused the victim's death.”

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin took to Instagram to pay tribute to Janne and shared a black and white image of the former ice hockey player with a broken heart emoji.

Jason Nikkinen also paid tribute to Janne on Instagram and said: “Janne Puhakka will be remembered as a great friend, teammate and a true role model whose courage, creativity & positive attitude made a real impact not only within ice hockey, but also in the broader world of Finnish sports & society.

“Janne is now gone, but his legacy will live forever. Sincere condolences to the family and those who were closest to him.”

Janne Puhakka had been starring as a contestant on the Finland series of The Traitors, which is often filmed a year in advance. However, the TV channel Nelonen decided to not air the final after the former ice hockey player was murdered.

Nelonen issued a statement which read: "The final episode of the season of Petolliset was scheduled to be shown on Thursday of this week.

"We have come to the conclusion that right now is not the right time to air an episode. We will return to the question of the possible presentation of the episode later. We share in the grief of Janne's loved ones."