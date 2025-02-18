A boyband singer has updated fans on his health after having to go under the knife not long after having heart surgery.

Max George from The Wanted recently had a pacemaker fitter after being rushed to A&E last year. The 36-year-old had surgery to have it placed on his heart, but has been forced to go into the operating theatre once again.

Doctors had initially placed the device's wires too deep, requiring corrective surgery, the singer explained. In an interview with the Sun, he explained he had been “terrified” after spending weeks in agony after it was fitted.

Speaking today (February 18) to the tabloid, he said: “I thought I was on the road to recovery but when I was told I needed a second operation I was nervous, as pulling the pacemaker wires out of the heart wall risks bleeding on the heart.

The Wanted singer Max George in hospital after having a pacemaker fitted - which has now required corrective surgery. | @maxgeorge / Instagram

“I didn’t have a choice, though. I had to have it done. I was trying to get back to good health but was still having a flickering sensation for weeks after I had my pacemaker fitted and it was gradually getting worse and worse.

“When my heart rate went up, it was causing a shock in my heart which was making me jump all the time. My chest was shaking.

“I was worried it could go wrong again and felt anxious that it could bleed out.”

Last weekend George shared a photo of his chest to social media, which had been stitched back together following the surgery. Another image showed him resting as he recovered from the procedure - although the singer appears to be in good spirits about it all.

George said: “A few weeks ago I had to go back into hospital after having some physical symptoms in my chest. It turned out that one of the leads was placed too far into my heart.

“It can take a few weeks or months for the inflammation of my heart to subside (myocarditis) but I’m sure I’ll be back on top form in no time. The second surgery took about two hours.

“Luckily, it was a success and they kindly let me listen to Oasis the whole time!

“It’s been a setback, but it’s just one of those things. I’ve had a few complications the last couple of months but I’m having loads of tests to make sure everything is all good.”