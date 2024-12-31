Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wanted star Max George is set for a return to hospital as he has been having an unsettling feeling in his chest in the aftermath of having a pacemaker fitted.

The singer had been sent home for Christmas after a two-and-a-half-hour heart operation to address a 2:1 heart block.

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, George, 36, said he is getting the feeling in his chest and “the doctors aren’t too sure” why. Asking for advice and reassurance from his followers who have had a pacemaker fitted, he said: “I’m in the hospital tomorrow for another check-up because I’ve been getting this ‘flicking’ feeling in the left-hand side of my chest. I’m actually getting it now.

“Hopefully it’s maybe a nerve touching it and it’ll go away in time, or maybe they may have to move the wires slightly. I’m all ears because all I’m doing at the moment is research because I know nothing about pacemakers. This came completely out of the blue. Any information I can get would be much appreciated.”

In a video shared late on Christmas Eve, George said he was waiting for his girlfriend, actress Maisie Smith, to join him, describing it as the “best present ever”.

He got to know former EastEnders star Smith, 23, when they both competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, but they said their romance began in 2022.

Smith is starring in a pantomime production of Beauty And The Beast at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, Kent.

In another clip shared from his hospital bed earlier that day, George said he was feeling “knackered” but that his “numbers are way better”.

He said: “Few more tests to do over the next couple of weeks, something to do with my lungs, but that’s the least of my worries right now. All good, bit battered and bruised and knackered, but…” he added as he gave a thumbs up to the camera.