Max George has had a pacemaker fitted after undergoing emergency surgery - and he may now be able to go home for Christmas.

The 36-year-old pop star has taken to social media to confirm that he's had a pacemaker fitted, shortly after he revealed that he was suffering from an atrioventricular block.

Max, who is best known for starring in boyband The Wanted, wrote on Instagram: "Say hello to my little friend! Given the last 10 days, this is the best Christmas present I could’ve ever wished for.

"Pacemaker is in. Operation took around 2 and half hours. The main issue being some of my veins had collapsed where the wires were meant to go… But the surgeons and nurses at the NHS have been incredible. I owe everything to them.

"The surgeon kindly put my pacemaker just underneath a very special tattoo of mine.. So I’m sure it’s being looked after. (sic)"

Max, who is currently dating former soap actress Maisie Smith, intends to focus on his recovery in the next few days and weeks, before he tackles life "full on once again".

Max George, best known as the lead singer of the boy band The Wanted, has had a pacemaker fitted. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The pop star wrote: "Few more tests to do due to inflamed lymph nodes on my lungs, but that’ll be easy work! Time to rest and then tackle life full on once again [heart emoji] Thank you for all your support. It’s meant a hell of a lot to myself and my family (sic)"

Max previously admitted that he didn't have "too much time to wait" before undergoing surgery. The singer wrote on Instagram: "Had a little day trip today. Full CT scan on my heart. Not something I’d choose to do again!

"As I mentioned yesterday, I have a 2:1 block in my heart. Unfortunately my heart rate hasn’t picked up at all in almost a week. Because of this, we don’t have too much time to wait so it looks like I’m going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas! (sic)"

Max first took to social media on Thursday December 12 to reveal that he had started to feel "really unwell" earlier in the week and will have surgery after doctors discovered some heart problems.

He wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart. I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet.”

Max George is best known for being part of the boyband The Wanted alongside Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness and the late Tom Parker.