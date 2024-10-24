Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A musician has apologised for the “significant pain and betrayal” caused to the fan who was punched after she refused to have a photo with them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapper Jessi, whose real name is Jessica Ho, has taken to Instagram to issue a second apology regarding the incident and has vowed to "right all the wrongs" caused to her teenage fan.

"I sincerely apologise to the victim and his family for the harm caused by this incident," Jessi wrote on Wednesday (October 23). She went on: "I acknowledge that my actions, attitudes and inaction from the time of the incident until now have led to significant pain and betrayal for the victim and others."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred when an 18-year-old male fan reportedly asked Jessi for a photo on Sunday September 29. Jessi said no, and as he was leaving a man struck him in the face. The unnamed fan, who reported what happened to the police, claimed that it was a member of the star’s team who had assaulted him. Jessi has denied this, however, and has said she did not know the assailant. She has, however, apologised for not reacting better in the moment.

The 35-year-old American musician, who has been living in South Korea for 20 years, went on in her post to say: "I regret it thousands and tens of thousands of times. I wish I could go back to that moment. If I had taken a picture, protected the victim more actively, gone straight to the police, or apologised properly, the victim wouldn’t have suffered this much. This is all my fault.”

She concluded: "I know I can’t be forgiven with just words. But I will try to correct my mistakes and help the victim recover." In another post, she also revealed she had received lots of online abuse following the incident and asked people to “please stop”.

Rapper Jessi, whose real name is Jessica Ho, has taken to Instagram to issue a second apology regarding an incident where one of her fans was punched after she refused a selfie with him. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Jessi posted her first apology, which she also published to her Instagram, on Saturday October 12 read: "I was too flustered by the sudden situation at the time and failed to carefully consider the fan."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that security footage reviewed by the police, showed a ruffled Jessi initially attempted to stop the assault by grabbing the perpetrator's arms, but left the scene shortly afterwards with no further intervention.

The victim is said to have said he was disappointed in the rapper for just leaving the scene with no effort to resolve the situation. After Jessi was questioned on Wednesday October 16, the musician told reporters, "I want to find the person who hit [my fan] quickly and hope that person is punished."

Jessi's agency later specified that the assailant was a Chinese man who was an acquaintance to the producer in Jessi's group whom she had met earlier that day. It has been reported that the perpetrator has now left South Korea, and Jessi was said to be trying to contact him through her agency. Her contact with her agency, DOD Entertainment, was then terminated, however, on Friday (October 18) following the incident.

"We had extensive discussions with Jessi, and after much consideration, we decided to terminate the contract at her request as of October 18, 2024," DOD Entertainment said in a statement. Jessi had signed with DOD last month after her contract with More Vision, founded in 2022 by American rapper and singer Jay Park, mutually ended earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that, Jessi was signed to P Nation, an agency that was founded by Gangnam Style singer Psy. But, she left in July 2022.

Jessi came on tp the music scene in 2005 with the EP Get Up. She was briefly a member of the hip-hop group Uptown in 2006 and then was a member of hip-hop trio Lucky J from 2014 to 2016. Her breakthrough came ten years later, however, when she appeared in a rap competition show called Unpretty Rapstar, in which she finished in second place.

She released songs such as Life Is Good, Nunu Nana, Cold Blooded and Zoom. The rapper's latest music GUM was released in October last year.