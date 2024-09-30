Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Legendary American rapper Chino XL died after taking his own life, his family has confirmed.

The musician’s death was announced back in late July, and no cause of death was given at the time. However, his family made the decision to share the update with music magazine Rolling Stone to raise awareness during Suicide Awareness Month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daughters of Chino XL, whose real name was Derek Keith Barbosa, said in a statement: “With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own life. It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ventura County Medical Examiner concluded Barbosa’s cause of death as asphyxiation. His daughters also revealed that he had “struggled with life-long depression” and had been diagnosed with “congenital heart failure in 2020 and stage 4 prostate cancer earlier this year.”

Barbosa was considered “one of the best lyricists” in the rap world, and sparked a rivalry with fellow hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The pair’s beef in the 1990s birthed multiple diss tracks between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his music career, Barbosa also picked up some acting credits. He was part of TV shows such as CSI:Miami and Reno 911!, as well as picking up a credit in the Rob Reiner directed comedy Alex & Emma.