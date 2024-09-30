Chino XL cause of death: Legendary American rapper and 'rival' of Tupac Shakur died after committing suicide
The musician’s death was announced back in late July, and no cause of death was given at the time. However, his family made the decision to share the update with music magazine Rolling Stone to raise awareness during Suicide Awareness Month.
The daughters of Chino XL, whose real name was Derek Keith Barbosa, said in a statement: “With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own life. It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive.”
The Ventura County Medical Examiner concluded Barbosa’s cause of death as asphyxiation. His daughters also revealed that he had “struggled with life-long depression” and had been diagnosed with “congenital heart failure in 2020 and stage 4 prostate cancer earlier this year.”
Barbosa was considered “one of the best lyricists” in the rap world, and sparked a rivalry with fellow hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The pair’s beef in the 1990s birthed multiple diss tracks between the two.
Alongside his music career, Barbosa also picked up some acting credits. He was part of TV shows such as CSI:Miami and Reno 911!, as well as picking up a credit in the Rob Reiner directed comedy Alex & Emma.
