Film director Tim Burton and Italian actress Monica Bellucci have issued a statement about their split.

Hollywood stars Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have split after two years together, the couple are reported to have first met in 2006 but reconnected at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022.

Monica Bellucci starred in the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. Before the premiere for the movie, Monica Bellucci said: “I’m so honoured to be part of this film and to come into Tim’s world,” and also said:“Tim is an artist and he knows how to make situations that are fantastic and horrific and comic and emotional all at the same time.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton were seen together at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Sicily and were photographed at the 21st Marrakesh International Film Festival on November 29, 2024 in Marrrakesh, Morocco. When actress Monica Bellucci celebrated her 60th birthday last year, Tim Burton shared a photograph of her on the cover of Italian Vogue and said: “Happy Birthday dear Monica, with love, Tim,” Italian Vogue also shared the cover and message.

In June 2023, Monica Bellucci told French Elle that “What can I say… I’m glad I met the man, first of all.

“It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life… I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins.

She also said: “I love Tim,” and added that“And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

Monica Bellucci was previously married to Vincent Cassel, the couple have two daughters-Deva Cassel and Léonie Cassel.

Was Tim Burton married to Helena Bonham Carter?

Tim Burton was never married to Helena Bonham Carter, but they were together for 13 years and share two children together, Billy Raymond Burton and Nell Burton.

What have Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci said about their split?

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have issued a statement which reads: "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tim Burton has a net worth of $100 million.