If rumours are to be believed, Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are single again after dating for nine months. A source reportedly close to the couple told The Sun that “Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course.

“They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore.”

“They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.

“The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it.”

After being linked earlier in the year, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen holding hands in a romantic getaway in Vermont, US, in the summer. Ana de Armas had also joined Tom Cruise when he attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations in May.

They also holidayed on a yacht together in the summer and went to watch Oasis in concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. Despite splitting up, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are currently working together on a movie.

Ana de Armas was previously married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013 and dated Ben Affleck for around a year in 2020. Over the years, Tom Cruise has enjoyed some high profile romances and has been married three times, his first wife was Mimi Rogers, his second wife was Nicole Kidman and his third wife was Katie Holmes.

Tom Cruise is 63, Ana de Armas is 37 and Tom Cruise is reportedly 5 feet 7 inches.

NationalWorld takes a look back at his marriages and relationship history.

