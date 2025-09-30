Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after nearly 20 years.

A-list stars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban who share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, have split after 19 years of marriage. According to TMZ, “Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple has been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

TMZ also reported that “As for why, we're told it's one-sided ... Nicole did not want the separation and has been trying to save the marriage.”

After meeting at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005, Nicole Kidman revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that despite the couple exchanging numbers, Nicole didn’t hear from Keith Urban straight away. She told Elle that "I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!” and also said: "He didn't call me for four months."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got engaged in 2006 and married on June 25, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. The couple wed at St. Patrick's Estate in the beachside suburb of Manly in Sydney and Keith serenaded his bride with his song "Making Memories of Us."

In 2007, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban moved to Nashville and on July 7, 2008, Nicole gave birth to their first daughter, Sunday Rose. In a statement at the time, Nicole and Keith said: "We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," and added that "She's an absolute delight."

On December 28, 2010, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared the news that they were parents to another daughter, Faith Margaret, via surrogate. In a statement, they said: "Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," and also said: No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in May of this year when Keith was honoured with the ACM Triple Crown Award. They also watched a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.

How old are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, how tall are they?

Nicole Kidman is 58 and Keith Urban is 57. Nicole Kidman is reportedly 5 feet 11 inches whilst Keith Urban is reportedly 5 feet 10 inches.

Who is Amanda Wyatt?

Amanda Wyatt is a model who claimed that Keith Urban had cheated on Nicole Kidman with her in the run up to their wedding and she told The Daily Mail that “I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to just before they got married.”

However, neither Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have spoken about the alleged claims by Amanda Wyatt.

Why are Nicole Kidman’s sex scenes with Zac Efron being talked about?

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron filmed intimate scenes for the 2024 Netflix film A Family Affair. In July of this year, E! News reported that “Keith Urban seemed to abruptly end a radio interview with Australia’s Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning after host Max Burford asked the musician a personal question about wife Nicole Kidman.”

Max said: “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” and after the question, Keith Urban reportedly was no longer on the Zoom call.