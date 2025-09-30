One of the most celebrity gilded of celebrity couples have split up - after a 20-year romance.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may have met at a gathering of Australians in Los Angeles, but their renown stretched around the world.

Kidman is the pre-eminent actress of her generation - and one of the highest paid - having starred in both film and television blockbusters. Urban is one of the biggest country music stars in the world and has sold millions of albums, as well as appearing as a judge on TV talent shows.

Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home was broken into, according to TMZ. | CBS via Getty Images

Do Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have children?

The couple have two daughters, both born in Nashville - the elder, Sunday Rose, was born in 2008 and the younger in 2010. Kidman also has two adopted children with her former husband Tom Cruise.

What is Nicole Kidman’s net worth?

The American website Celebritynetworth.com estimates Kidman’s wealth at $250m (£186m). She has been a fixture in Hollywood films since the late 1980s, with her breakthrough roles in the thriller Dead Calm and the racing action movie Days of Thunder - opposite her future husband Tom Cruise - and her reputation and bankability cemented by hits including Batman Forever, To Die For, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Cold Mountain and many more.

She has appeared in several high-profile TV shows including Big Little Lies, The Undoing and The Perfect Couple, and has also moved into producing roles.

Forbes ranked Kidman as the highest-paid actress in the world last year, estimating she had earned $31m in 2024. An earlier calculation decided that she had earned $22m between September 2019 and September 2020 - and it’s thought she was paid $1m per episode of Big Little Lies.

What is Keith Urban’s net worth?

Celebritynetworth.com puts Urban’s fortune at $75m (£56m), describing him as “one of the genre's most recognisable stars, winning multiple Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, and ACM Awards while selling millions of albums worldwide”.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s property empire

Celebritynetworth.com says that the couple own property worth more than $30m around the world. This includes

A 12,000sq ft mansion in one of Nashville's most exclusive neighbourhoods, bought for $3.5m in 2008

A $5 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California, bought in 2008

A $4.1m 111-acre farm in Bunya Hill, Australia.

In 2009, the couple bought a penthose in Sydney for $4.2m. In 2012, they paid $4.85m for a next-door unit to create an all-floor penthouse.

In 2010, they paid $9.6m for a duplex in New York City.