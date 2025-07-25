‘Top Boy’ actor Michael Ward charged with rape and sexual assault of woman

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward has been charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges relate to alleged offences against one woman, which are reported to have taken place in January 2023. BAFTA winner Ward, 27, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 28 August.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Scott Ware said: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward | Getty Images

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges following an investigation by Met detectives.

The Met Police urged “responsible reporting in line with guidance from the Attorney General’s Office,” advising that “editors, publishers, and social media users should take legal advice to ensure they are in a position to fully comply with the obligations to which they are subject under the common law and Contempt of Court Act 1981.”

Ward, a former model, rose to fame with roles in the films Blue Story (2018) and The Old Guard (2020). On television, he is best known for playing Jamie in the Netflix series Top Boy, as well as appearing in The A List.

Ward won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020, and was nominated the following year for Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTA Awards for his performance in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe (2020). In 2022, he starred in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, earning another BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.