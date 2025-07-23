According to reports, Zhang Yiyang was executed last year for the murder of teen girlfriend in 2022.

Chinese actor Zhang Yiyang was reportedly executed last year for murdering his teen girlfriend in 2022, she was 16-years-old at the time of her death. According to CNA Lifestyle, “The report from the Intermediate People's Court of Xianyang City, Shaanxi Province, which has circulated in Chinese media, stated that Zhang and his then-girlfriend started dating in September 2021. But when she would propose to break up, Zhang would refuse and often threaten her with suicide.

“On Feb 26, 2022, Zhang, who was 30 at the time, lured his then-girlfriend to a forest in Xingping City, Shaanxi Province, on the pretext of spending his birthday together.

“The couple had another dispute over a breakup and Zhang stabbed her neck multiple times with a folding knife he carried, leading to her death.”

According to reports, Zhang Yiyang tried to conceal the crime by disposing of the victim’s phone in a reservoir as well as her clothes. He then reportedly checked into a hotel intending to take his own life, but hotel staff alerted authorities and he was arrested shortly afterwards.

The Standard reported that “After the news of Zhang Yiyang's death was exposed, some netizens combed through his Weibo account and discovered that on the day of the incident, he had posted, "No matter what happens in the future, I will love her unconditionally.”

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media and one said on Instagram that “Good. Punishment fits the crime,” whilst another said: “Wish this could be implemented here to those who rape, hurt and kill others.”

Zhang Yiyang, also known as Gui Zai’s work such as Jieyou Sound Hall which premiered in March of this year, is reportedly still available and this has angered some people. One fan said: “They cancel for life artists who smoke just a little, but they let HIS film be promoted and premiered in his mainland?....”

