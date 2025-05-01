Toukie Smith: Robert De Niro supports daughter Airyn after she comes out as transgender, who is his ex-wife, is he married, children
In a statement to Deadline, the 80-year-old Goodfellas actor said: “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is … I love all my children.”
De Niro’s statement came after Airyn shared her story in an interview with LGBTQ+ outlet Them, where she opened up about her transition and the journey of self-recognition. “There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” she said. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”
Airyn is the daughter of De Niro and model Toukie Smith. Reflecting on her upbringing, she thanked both of her parents for protecting her privacy during her childhood: “No parent is perfect. I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”
Following the interview's publication, Airyn also shared a message of gratitude online: “Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive! I’m not used to all these eyes on me.”
Robert De Niro is a father of seven. His children include:
- Drena, 52, and Raphael, 47, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott
- Twins Julian and Aaron (now Airyn), 28, with Toukie Smith
- Elliot, 25, and Helen Grace, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower
- And his youngest child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, born in April 2023 with current partner Tiffany Chen
De Niro confirmed the birth of Gia during a promotional interview, saying, "I just had a baby."
Who is Robert De Niro married to?
As of 2025, Robert De Niro is not currently married, but he is in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor. The two welcomed a daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in April 2023, making her De Niro’s seventh child.
