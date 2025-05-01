Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Robert De Niro has publicly expressed his support for his daughter Airyn, who recently came out as transgender.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to Deadline, the 80-year-old Goodfellas actor said: “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is … I love all my children.”

De Niro’s statement came after Airyn shared her story in an interview with LGBTQ+ outlet Them, where she opened up about her transition and the journey of self-recognition. “There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” she said. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert De Niro has publicly expressed his support for his daughter Airyn, who recently came out as transgender. | Getty

Airyn is the daughter of De Niro and model Toukie Smith. Reflecting on her upbringing, she thanked both of her parents for protecting her privacy during her childhood: “No parent is perfect. I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

Following the interview's publication, Airyn also shared a message of gratitude online: “Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive! I’m not used to all these eyes on me.”

Robert De Niro is a father of seven. His children include:

Drena, 52, and Raphael, 47, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott

Twins Julian and Aaron (now Airyn), 28, with Toukie Smith

Elliot, 25, and Helen Grace, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower

And his youngest child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, born in April 2023 with current partner Tiffany Chen

De Niro confirmed the birth of Gia during a promotional interview, saying, "I just had a baby."

Who is Robert De Niro married to?

As of 2025, Robert De Niro is not currently married, but he is in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor. The two welcomed a daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in April 2023, making her De Niro’s seventh child.