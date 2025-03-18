Comedian Tracy Morgan was seen on a cellphone video wiping away what appeared to be vomit from his face.

Comedian Tracy Morgan was seated courtside at the New York Kicks-Miami Heat NBA matchup in New York City, but had to be taken away in a wheelchair after reportedly falling ill. Although it was a minor disruption to the game, Tracy Morgan’s illness soon began trending on X.

One fan wrote: “Prayers up for Tracy Morgan. Threw up courtside watching the Kicks and Heat play and then was taken off in a wheelchair,” whilst DJ Kam Bennett wrote: “Pray for Tracy Morgan! He had to be wheel-chaired out of Madison Square Garden tonight after throwing up while sitting court-side at the Kicks game… hope he’s ok.”

A Madison Square Garden spokesperson, who also speaks for the Knicks, said: “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Tracy Morgan, he is an American stand-up comedian and actor who was a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy TV series Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003.

Tracy Morgan also played Tracy Jordan in the NBC sitcom 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013. When it comes to his personal life, he married girlfriend Sabina whilst he was still in high school, Tracy Morgan filed for divorce in August 2009, the couple had three sons together.

Tracy Morgan also dated Tanisa Hall and she gave Tracy Morgan one of her kidneys in December 2010. On August 23, 2015, he married model Megahm Woolover, their first child was born in 2013, he filed for divorce from her in July 2020.

Tracy Morgan has endured many health challenges, after being diagnosed with diabetes, he underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. Newsweek reported that “In 2014, he survived a devastating car crash when a Walmart truck struck his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike. The accident left him in a coma for eight days and he required months of rehabilitation before he was able to return to comedy.”

What’s the health update on Tracy Morgan?

At the time of writing, there has been no update on the health of Tracy Morgan. Tracy Morgan has 914K followers on Instagram and last posted on the social media platform four days ago.

Fans have shared their well wishes on his last post and one wrote: “I hope he’s okay. Vomiting and bleeding right after each other is very bad. Could be a stroke, aneurysm, cancer. We don’t know,” whilst another wrote: “I hope you are good Tracy.”

In 2024, when Jimmy Fallon told Tracy Morgan that he “look[ed] good” and asked how he was “staying in shape” on his TV show, Morgan credited Ozempic and said: “I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds.”