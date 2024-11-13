Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The home of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was reportedly burglarised last month while the NFL star spent time with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kelce’s home was broken into on the evening of October 7, according to celebrity gossip site TMZ. The break-in at Kelce’s residence came just hours after the home of his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, was broken into on the morning of October 6.

The outlet reportedly that the burglary of Kelce’s mansion home took place at around 7.33pm on Monday, October 7, when the Chiefs had just kicked off during ‘Monday Night Football’ against the New Orleans Saints. According to reports, $20,000 was taken, and the back door of Kelce’s property was stolen.

Kelce and Taylor Swift, who have been dating since September 2023, opted to stay at a hotel in downtown Kansas City after being alerted to the incident. The decision came after concerns from security teams.

Mahomes’ estate in Belton, Missouri, was broken into just over day before, with cops being called to the scene at around midnight on October 6. Sources close to the case say that they believe the two burglaries were part of a larger crime spree in the area.