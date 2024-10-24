Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are a fan of the pop star Taylor Swift, and a so-called ‘Swiftie’, then the idea of going on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise might be right up your street.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean ship which departed from the Port of Miami on 21 October. Mouse Travels travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes are organizing the fan-led cruise which heads to the Bahamas.

The cruise lasts five days with a day at Coco Cay and a day in Nassau in the Bahamas. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift herself doesn’t make an appearance on the ship as Mouse Travels has emphasised that the group trip does not have any affiliation or endorsement from Swift or her company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the cruise celebrates all things Taylor. Mouse Travels writes that you can “make new friends, dress up in our favourite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer”. The cruise has events such as a themed dance party, themed karaoke, Taylor Trivia and Nightly eras outfit themes.

If you are a fan of the pop star Taylor Swift, and a so-called ‘Swiftie’, then the idea of going on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise might be right up your street. (Photo: Mark Hall/NationalWorld/Getty Images) | Mark Hall/NationalWorld/Getty Images

There are three stateroom layouts that guests can book - interior, boardwalk balcony and ocean view balcony. The interior layout is $1,573 total and the ocean view balcony is 1,967 total. Both prices include taxes and fees and require a $100 deposit.

According to the website, the cruise fare includes stateroom accommodations, dinner in the main dining room nightly as well as additional buffet and a la carte options around the ship. It also includes entertainment, such as large-scale stage shows and more intimate activities, game shows, and karaoke.

This year Mouse Travels hosted the cruise on Royal Caribbean's 18-deck "Allure of the Seas" ship which has a zip line, Starbucks, arcade, mini golf and rock climbing. On the travel agents website it is currently not showing another Taylor Swift-themed cruise for next year but keep your eyes peeled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, ‘Karma Is A Cruise’ is currently hosting a Swiftie cruise for next year onboard Ovation of the Seas for three nights. It will depart from Sydney on the 20 February 2025.

There will be a "Shake It Off Shake-Up" welcome mixer, quintessential friendship bracelet making and swapping, dance tutorials, karaoke nights, Scavenger Hunt, Taylor trivia games and era's themed door decorating contest. Events At Sea will be planning Taylor themed activities each day of the cruise. An interior room with a virtual balcony costs $632, an ocean view stateroom at $771 and and ocean view with balcony at $1000.