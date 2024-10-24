Taylor Swift themed cruise: Woman, 66, missing after falling overboard on Royal Caribbean ship for Swiftie fans; US Coast Guard ends search
The passenger went overboard around 9:40pm on Tuesday (22 October), the US Coast Guard said in a statement. It added that the woman fell from the Allure of the Seas ship when it was 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas.
An HC-144 airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Miami were assisting in the search, the agency said. Crews from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the US Coast Guard were still searching for the missing woman as of Wednesday morning (23 October).
However, officials have now confirmed that the search has been called off. The U.S. Coast Guard said that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force was suspending its search pending new developments and that it no longer needed the Coast Guard's assistance. Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans, or “Swifties,” departed from Miami on Monday (21 October) on the Allure of the Seas as part of a fan-sponsored event.
The aptly named “In My Cruise Era” cruise group was arranged by three travel agents and fans of Swift, according to the group’s website. The agenda for Swifties on the cruise includes making friendship bracelets, Taylor trivia and “Eras”-themed outfit nights, according to the website.
Videos shared to TikTok showed Swifties on the ship looking overboard after the woman fell. It was not immediately clear if the woman who went overboard was part of the group.
The Royal Caribbean said: “We are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share”.
