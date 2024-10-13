Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died after going falling overboard from a cruise ship in the English Channel.

The French coastguard has said it received a “man overboard distress message” shortly after midnight on Saturday October 12, from the MSC Virtuosa and a French navy helicopter H160 based in Maupertus, Normandy, was scrambled for the rescue mission.

It was supported by an offshore rescue vessel from Goury, Normandy, along with a RNLI lifeboat from Alderney and a Channel Islands Air Search plane. A French coastguard spokesman said the navy helicopter recovered the woman from the water but she was pronounced dead.

He said: “The H160 helicopter finds the person in its search area and hoists them out. The helicopter lands at the Tourlaville rescue centre where a medical team declares the death.”

A MSC Cruises spokeswoman said: “A guest on board MSC Virtuosa went overboard on 12 October, while the ship was sailing to Southampton. The body was later recovered with the involvement of the authorities. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing further details.”

The 331-metre cruise ship MSC Virtuosa is berthed at Southampton, Hampshire. The ship was the setting for Channel 5 drama The Good Ship Murder, which aired in October last year. The drama, mainly filmed in Malta, starred former X Factor winner Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley, and has been recommissioned for two further series and a Christmas special this year.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary have been to deployed to assist with inquiries relating to this incident. It has been reported that the woman went overboard the MSC Virtuosa during the early hours of this morning and subsequently died. The investigation is not being managed by UK authorities.”