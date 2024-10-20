Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a joint net worth of more than $160million, these seven singers have wealth and youth on their side.

A new study by Hello Millions has revealed America’s seven richest music artists under the age of 25. Using Celebrity Net Worth, the experts have analyzed several American music artists under the age of 25 and how much they are currently worth.

The question is, are your favourite young artists on the list? Read on to find out more.

Who are the richest American singers under age 25?

Here’s who’s come out on top, and exactly how old they are and what they’re worth:

1. Billie Ellish - aged 22, worth $50million (around £38million)

2. JoJo Siwa - aged 21, worth $21million (around £15million)

2. Roddy Ricch - aged 25, worth $21million (around £15million)

4. Madison Bear - aged 25, worth $18million (around £14million)

5. Olivia Rodrigo - aged 21, worth $16million (around (£13 million)

6. Dixie D'Amelio - aged 22, worth $15 million (around £12million)

7. Sabrina Carpenter - aged 25, worth $12million (around £10million)

Bilie Eilish is the youngest American music artist under 25. With a net worth of $50 million, her success is a result of several things, such as unique musical style, distinctive image and strong social media presence. Eilish earns money from music sales, both physical and digital, and from streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. According to RIAA, Billie has made $41.5 million (around £32 million) in digital singles.

In addition, her live performances are a major source of income, her tours often sell out quickly. Her 2019 “When We All Fall Asleep Tour” made an estimated total gross of $18 million (around £14 million) and her 2022 Happier Than Ever Tour reportedly made $131.8 million (around £100 million).

JoJo Siwa and Roddy Ricch are America's joint second-richest artist, with a current net worth of $20 million each.

JoJo Siwa is amongst the youngest artists in the ranking. At just 21, she originally appeared on ‘Dance Moms’. Her debut Single "Boomerang", in 2016, addressed online bullying. The music video quickly went viral, amassing hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Roddy Ricch, aged 25, is also joint second with a net worth of $20 million. He rapidly rose to fame in the hip-hop and rap music scene. Ricch's debut studio album, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," was a commercial and critical success, and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Madison Beer ranks at number four, with a current net worth of $18 million. The American singer, songwriter, and social media personality rose to fame at a young age and has since built a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Madison released her debut single "Melodies" in 2013 and continued to release singles over the years. Madison Beer has received nominations and awards from various music and social media platforms, including two MTV Video Music Awards and a Grammy Award nomination.

Ranking fifth is Olivia Rodrigo, with a current net worth of $16 million. Rodrigo, 21, ranks two places above Sabrina Carpenter, who she once had a feud with as a result of a love triangle the pair were involved in with Joshua Bassett.

Sabrina Carpenter, who ranks seventh in the study with a net worth of $12 million, is Taylor Swift’s supporting act for her worldwide Eras Tour. Since releasing her two recent chart-topping hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”, Carpenter could see her net worth increase as she wins over fans across the globe.