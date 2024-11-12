Trinny Woodall pays tribute to late ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff after he died in 2014.

The TV star, 60, shared an emotional post on social media with a video montage with photographs of her ex-husband businessman Johnny Elichaoff. Trinny Woodall (real name Sarah-Jane Duncanson "Trinny" Woodall) wrote the caption: “It’s been 10 years since Jonny left us. When I look back now and choose these images to reflect Jonny.

“I just feel very sad that he is no longer in our lives. At his best there was no one better, funnier, more caring, more loving, more supportive, more generous of heart. I so miss the best of him, but I’m also so grateful that I see that every day reflected in Lyla and Zak. It takes time to heal from the tragic consequences of death. But we can heal, and the joy of memories is that we can be left with the best ones…”

Johnny Elichaoff tragically died in November 2014 at the age of 55 after jumping from a shopping centre roof in Bayswater, west London. He had battled an addiction to painkillers for 20 years.

Trinny and Johnny shared a daughter Lyla who was 11 at the time and he had a son Zak from a previous relationship. The couple were married from 1999 and divorced in 2009 after two years of being separated.

The founder of Trinny London rose to fame on the hit series ‘What Not to Wear’ with co-host Susannah Constantine. The presenters' daughters Lyla Elichaoff and Esme Bertelsen were recently featured on the front cover of Tatler. The publication claims they are the new ‘Queens of London’.

What is Trinny Woodall’s net worth?

Thanks to her cosmetics brand, Trinny London which was reportedly launched from her kitchen table, is estimated to be worth $250 million.

