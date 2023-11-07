A look at the must have products from Trinny London as the beauty brand launches new store in London

Trinny Woodhall is set to open global flagship store for Trinny London (Getty)

Trinny Woodhall has come a long way from the ups and downs of her early career and telling us ‘What Not To Wear’ on the BBC TV show with Susannah Constantine. The entrepreneur, 59, is now better known for being a beauty influencer with the success of her own brand Trinny London. The beauty brand was launched from her kitchen table in 2017 with “one one goal in mind – to give everyone the tools to be their best.” And now fans are getting excited as Trinny London is set to open its their global flagship store in London’s luxury department store Liberty.

The new store will open it's doors in Liberty, London on Thursday 9 November and will be situated on Regent Street. Trinny London features products from skincare to makeup and from when the store opens you will be able to pop in and speak to one of the brand’s experts. The team will be able to help you with your skin and makeup routine, by personalising your goals based on your skin, hair and eyes colour.

What are the must-have Trinny London beauty products?

Miracle Blur £26 - This is one of Trinny London’s best sellers and no surprise why. The light colourless cream product smooths fine lines, pores and acne scars. It's been dubbed a little pot of wonder. Perfect for creating the perfect base.

Lip 2 Cheek £26 - Who doesn’t love a multitasking product? The creamy based product is a handbag you must have. The lip colour is easy to apply and can be added to cheeks too for a pop of colour, Perfect if you are on the go and one that Trinny herself often showcases on her Instagram. It’s available in 11 colours from neutrals to brights.

See The Light £45 - The secret to younger looking skin is wearing sun protection even on days it’s not that sunny. Trinny London’s SPF 50+ Moisturiser that was three years in the making is a game changer. According to the brand “In a study of 146 people over 28 days, 83% said their fine lines and wrinkles look smoothed out/less visible over time and 85% said their complexion looks more even over time.”