TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan has urged men in high-risk groups to get themselves checked for prostate cancer as he discussed his own stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the former Sky News anchor admitted he had been “silly” and put off getting tested despite having interviewed people on the issue himself.

He told the programme: “My message here today, I think, is men – if you’re in a high-risk group – go and get yourself checked.”

Murnaghan said that many men do not realise they are at high risk – being aged over 50, being black, and having a family history of prostate cancer – while many simply put off getting tested.

“I was one of them and I put it off because I felt fine,” he added.

Asked about his prognosis, he said: “I’m doing good. I’m stage 4, I’m very clear about that.

“At this point it’s incurable but it’s not untreatable, and that’s the big point we’ve got to make to people. There’s so, so many millions of people affected by stage 4 cancer of various kinds.

“It isn’t game over. It’s bad. But there are great treatments out there, there are great professionals out there looking after people, and they’re looking after me.”

Dermot Murnaghan is being treated for stage 4 prostate cancer.

Questioned by BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay about why he had revealed his diagnosis in June, and was speaking publicly about the matter after previously not discussing his private life, he said he wanted to use his platform to raise awareness and help others.

“Because I think it’s important,” Murnaghan said.

“Quite frankly Jon, I’ve been silly. Because I’ve been sitting exactly where you are talking to people like me, you know 20 years ago, hearing about the risks and symptoms to look out for in prostate cancer, and thinking you put it on – the Irish phrase is ‘on the long finger’ – you think ‘I’ll get round to it’.

“I’m feeling fine. That was precisely my position.”

Murnaghan said he had heard Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy talk about his own stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis, which has inspired thousands of other men to get themselves checked.

The broadcaster said his diagnosis had changed his priorities and it was now “family first”.

“It changes your focus,” he said. “Your focus mentally first of all – your priorities.

“It’s very clear, isn’t it, what your priorities are. Your own health, but of course, the effect I think again for so many people who are in this position – your family. It affects so many people who may or may not have anything wrong with them.”