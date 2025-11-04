Aldi to open 16 new stores before Christmas - full list of locations

A supermarket says it will open 16 new stores before Christmas.

Aldi says the doors will open on new stores across the country as the discounter continues to spread across the UK.

The 16 new stores will open between Thursday, November 6 and Friday, December 12. The chain - now the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket - says it is spending £650m across Britain through its store opening and refurbishment programme this year, with each new site creating about 40 jobs. It’s also previously said that it will open 40 stores a year over the next two years.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re focused on making affordable, high-quality food accessible to as many people as possible - and opening new stores is at the heart of how we do that.

“Launching 16 new stores in just over five weeks is a significant milestone for our business and a clear demonstration of the pace and ambition behind our growth plans. It means more communities will benefit from Aldi’s value and choice in the weeks ahead and beyond.”

The chain is also recruiting 4,500 people for Christmas positions.

The Aldi stores opening before Christmas are:

Philadelphia, Tyne and Wear

Pendle Drive, Litherland/Sefton, Liverpool

Gallamore Lane, Market Rasen

McGavigans Road, Kirkintilloch, Scotland

Queens Park Avenue, Billericay

Kentish Town, London

Dundee Road, Arbroath

The Green, Cheadle

Boghall Road, Baillieston

Old Shoreham Road, Hove

Pershore Market, King George’s Way, Pershore

Riverside Retail Park, Yate, Gloucestershire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Harefield Road, Uxbridge

Daventry, Northamptonshire

Old Kent Road, London