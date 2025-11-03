It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - at least on the TV it is as supermarkets start to release their festive adverts for 2025.

It’s that time of year again… well, it’s not really but that doesn’t stop the supermarkets from releasing their Christmas ads early. So far in 2025, we’ve seen Sainsbury’s, Asda and the first instalment of Aldi’s festive offerings.

Christmas adverts have become as important to the festive season as the Coca Cola truck tour and a tin of Quality Street. Many wait with great anticipation to see which ad will be crowned the best of that year and which one will be the biggest tear-jerker.

In 2014, Sainsbury's had us all reaching for the tissues with their sentimental 1914 advert, made in partnership with The Royal British Legion and marking 100 years since the end of the First World War. And who could have predicted the popularity of Kevin the Carrot when he first burst on to screens in Aldi's 2016 advert.

Such a mark they make, Christmas adverts from way back still live rent-free in our heads. I mean, who can forget the Yellow Pages mistletoe advert from 1992 - that's more than 30 years ago by the way, in case you were going to attempt the maths.

So here’s a look at what Christmas adverts 2025 has brought so far. Take a look and see which is your favourite.

Aldi Christmas advert 2025

Aldi has gone big this year with not just one Christmas adverts but a trio with the first having already dropped. The first instalment shows the return of Kevin the Carrot but with an exciting, romantic twist.

Released on November 3, the advert shows Kevin embarking on a romantic quest, culminating in a momentous proposal to his beloved Katie the Carrot. In a festive, snowy scene, Kevin and Katie’s beloved dog, Caulidog, waits excitedly outside Katie’s house with a diamond ring attached to its collar.

This romantic opener is just the beginning, with two more adverts set to unfold throughout the festive period, promising further fun, surprises, and plenty of Aldi Christmas spirit. Chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, said: “We know how much our customers adore Kevin, and this year, to mark his 10th anniversary, we wanted to bring an extra sprinkle of magic and romance to his story. This teaser sets the stage for a truly heartwarming Christmas, reminding us all that love is at the heart of the festive season.”

Sainsbury’s Christmas advert 2025

Sainsbury's new Christmas ad welcomes back the gloriumptious BFG following on from the successful and much-loved partnership last year. The latest instalment is a true Christmas caper, which sees the beloved BFG team up with new Sainsbury’s colleagues.

The ad, which was released on November 2, opens with the BFG and a new side kick, Annie, a real Sainsbury’s colleague dutifully delivering a family’s Christmas food shop, when a lip-smacking, unexpected character, arrives on the scene with a big appetite. The 48-foot greedy giant steps into the frame, walking away from the Sainsbury's delivery van having just devoured all the Christmas food inside, proclaiming that the products were “tastier than human beans”.

The ad closes on a heartwarming note as Annie invites the BFG to Christmas lunch, reminding him, in the true spirit of Sainsbury’s, that it’s always possible to make room for someone at the Christmas dinner table. Radha Davies, Sainsbury's Marketing Director, said: “We were delighted to revisit our collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company this year. The BFG, who is loved by all, was the perfect partner to help our brilliant colleague Annie save the day for our customers.

We wanted to capture a spirit of heartwarming nostalgia, with the energy of a great Christmas tale. We’ve translated that joyful energy into our new food range, which is designed to help families and friends create wonderful memories, with delicious, quality options for every taste and budget.”

To celebrate the advert, Sainsbury’s has also launched a magical range of BFG-inspired food, home, clothing and gifting items. The range, which features illustrations from Sir Quentin Blake, includes gourmet delights including a Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies BFG Book Tin and Snozzcumber Sweets (fizzle apple and lime flavoured pencil bites). Home items including Phizz-Whizzing Bath Bombs, BFG-inspired bed sets and cosy pyjamas, as well as treats for pets.

Asda Christmas advert 2025

Asda beat everyone to the punch, launching their ad for 2025 on November 1 showing Christmas’ biggest cynic being converted by the supermarket’s low prices. Built on the premise that everyone has that one person in the family who can be a bit ‘grinchy’ - the Grinch bemoans the “frightful” prices and “spenny gifts” that the festive season brings, to the tune of Let it Snow.

Because he’s almost out of dough, his answer is no, no, no. Until Asda’s distant green glow, like a shining star in the sky, draws him in and starts to melt his heart. As he walks the aisles with his human family and gleefully fills his trolley, he’s heard asking if he’s “even beginning to enjoy shopping” as the store turns into a cabaret of Christmas cheer.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer Officer at Asda said: “We all love Christmas, but we also know it can come with financial pressures. That’s why this year, we’re focused on helping everyone enjoy the festive season we all deserve, filled with joy, celebration, and the reassurance of Asda Price. If we can win over the Grinch, the biggest cynic of all, then we know that with our unmatchable mix - amazing products at unbeatable value - we can all have a truly fabulous Christmas together at Asda.”