A city supermarket was evacuated after an umbrella was mistaken for a samurai sword.

Shoppers at a city supermarket were evacuated over the weekend after reports someone was carrying a samurai sword. It later turned out the man in question was actually armed with nothing more than an umbrella.

The incident took place in Bristol at the Longwell Green branch of Asda on Saturday (October 25). Customers were told to leave the store during the incident just after 12 noon.

Avon and Somerset Police said they received two calls from the public about a man "who may have a weapon". However the "weapon" was actually an umbrella.

Asda evacuated after umbrella mistaken for 'samurai sword'

Posting on social media, one customer said: "Sat drinking my coffee when armed police charged in and arrested this guy. He was carrying what looked like a Samurai sword, turns out it was an umbrella."

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Officers responded to calls after a man with an umbrella was mistaken for being in possession of a bladed weapon today (Saturday 25 October).

"We received two calls between 12.10pm and 12.40pm from members of the public who were concerned they had could see a man who may have a weapon. Officers located the man at Asda, off Craven Way, at about 12.50pm and found that the item he was carrying was an umbrella.

"Access to the store was restricted for a short time as a precaution while those enquiries were carried out. Both members of the public did the right thing by calling us with their concerns, enabling us to take all the necessary precautions to ensure everyone remained safe."