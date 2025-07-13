90s alcopop Bacardi Breezer making a comeback to supermarkets and nightclub fridges

The 1990s are back in vogue so it makes sense that alcopops are making a return - next to make a comeback, Bacardi Breezers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 90s favourite among drinkers is set to return to supermarkets and nightclub fridges. After a decade away, the much-missed Bacardi Breezer is making a comeback.

As other icons of the 90s - such as Oasis - return to fill stadiums around the country, those watching them might be drinking their favourite tipple from the first time round, in the form of a Breezer - a combination of rum and fruit flavouring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 1993, the Bacardi Breezer was a favourite with younger drinkers, alongside the likes of Hooch, Reef and V2, with the sweet, low-alcohol drinks becoming known as 'alcopops'.

Bottles of Breezer at 'Cornerbop', an exclusive relaunch party for BREEZER in Manchester, marking its return to the UK with three new drink flavours. | Anthony Devlin/PA Media Assignments

However, they later fell out of favour, and Bacardi Breezers were discontinued in 2015. But now they are back, available nationwide for £2 for a 275ml bottle of Zesty Orange, Zingy Lime and Crisp Watermelon flavours.

Steve Young, business unit director for Bacardi UK & Ireland, said: "We know there is a lot of love for Breezer in the UK and we are confident a new generation of consumers will fall in love with the new Breezer.

"RTDs (ready-to-drink products) are booming, however, the FAB (flavoured alcoholic beverage) category could do with a bit more excitement. By bringing back Breezer, we’re definitely putting the fruity taste into FAB.

"The early response from our trade partners has been overwhelmingly positive. Everyone is excited to see Breezer back for the summer."