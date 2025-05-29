A man banned from a branch of Tesco has been jailed after smashing up the supermarket and assaulting staff in a fit of rage.

A man who caused chaos in the drinks aisle of Tesco has been jailed. In a fit of rage, Steven Clegg punched a security guard and threw bottles of alcohol across the supermarket.

The 38-year-old entered Tesco on Broadway in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire on the evening of February 7 and refused to leave despite being banned from the store.

In retaliation, Clegg damaged the entry barrier and attacked staff, repeatedly punching security personnel in the head.

The violent incident was captured on the shop’s security camera with shocking footage showing Clegg launching bottles and cans of alcohol across the store and pushing over products off the shelves - leaving behind large spills and broken glass.

PC Chabraszewski, who investigated, said: “Clegg had been banned from the store due to his previous anti-social behaviour yet continued to enter the shop and cause a nuisance. No one should be subjected to violence for simply trying to do their job, and I hope this sentence provides some reassurance for them”

Clegg, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault and affray. He was jailed for a year at Cambridge Crown Court on May 22.