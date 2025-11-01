A supermarket is recalling a chocolate snack as it may prove deadly to some people.

Aldi says its supplier is recalling Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um's because they may contain peanuts.

The discount chain said: “Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

Aldi is recalling Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s because the product may contain peanuts | Aldi

The Food Standards Agency has put out the recall, explaining that “the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts”. Nut allergies can cause anaphylaxis, which can see a swelling of the throat and a drop in blood pressure and hives, which can have serious consequences and in a worst-case scenario death.

The Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s come in a 121g packet and the recall covers all best-before dates.

Anyone who has bought the sweets has been asked to return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

For further information, visit help.aldi.co.uk or, for Ireland, or help.aldi.ie in Ireland. Customer services can be contacted on 0800 042 0800 for the UK and 1800 991 828 in Ireland.