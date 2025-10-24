Henry Hoover vacuums have been taken off the shelves due to fears users could experience an ‘electric shock’ while using them.

Shoppers have been told to “immediately stop” using the product due to these safety concerns.

Argos is also urgently recalling the Henry Hoover corded vacuum because of this. The Henry Quick Corded vacuum has been discovered to pose a risk of electric shock.

A statement from the major retailer asks that anyone who purchased the HEC.100 Henry Hoover between August 1 and October 17 2025 should “stop using it immediately” and “unplug it from mains power”.

This warning was published on Tuesday (October 21) and relates to vacuums of that product number with a serial number beginning with 7524… followed by …0001, 03998.

Those with a serial number beginning with 7527… and followed by …03751, 03793, 03795, 03799, 03801, 03804, 03805, 03809, 03812, 03819, 03826, 03829, 03832, 03834, 03839, 03843, 03851, 05905, 05951 should also be aware.

The Henry Quick Corded vacuum has been recalled by Argos over 'electric shock' fears. Photo by Argos. | Argos

Anyone who purchased the hoover after October 17 are not said be included or affected by the notice.

An Argos spokesperson said: “Argos has been informed by Numatic International of a product recall on the Henry quick corded vacuum due to a safety concern affecting a small number of products. Affected vacuums may expose the user to risk of electric shock.”

Shoppers who bought the affected vacuums are eligible for full refund on the item, or a free exchange. To get this, please visit the MyHenry website and complete the online form, or go to your local Argos store.

A Henry spokesperson said: “We are initiating a recall of Henry Quick Corded vacuums due to a safety concern affecting a small number of units. Customer safety is always our highest priority; we have therefore decided to exchange all HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuums that may be affected.”

They assured that all HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuums purchased after October 17 2025 are not impacted by the issue.